UAE approves 13 sectors eligible for up to 100% foreign ownership in bid to spur investment

Updated : July 02, 2019 06:05 PM IST

The UAE cabinet has approved 122 economic activities across 13 sectors eligible for up to 100 percent foreign ownership.
The foreign ownership law is one of a series of economic reforms aimed at spurring investment and attracting foreign investors amid an economic slowdown in the Gulf.
Foreigners could already own up to 100 percent of businesses registered in designated business parks known as 'free zones.'
