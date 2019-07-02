Business
UAE approves 13 sectors eligible for up to 100% foreign ownership in bid to spur investment
Updated : July 02, 2019 06:05 PM IST
The UAE cabinet has approved 122 economic activities across 13 sectors eligible for up to 100 percent foreign ownership.
The foreign ownership law is one of a series of economic reforms aimed at spurring investment and attracting foreign investors amid an economic slowdown in the Gulf.
Foreigners could already own up to 100 percent of businesses registered in designated business parks known as 'free zones.'
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more