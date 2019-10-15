TOP NEWS »

#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks#RichestIndians
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex rises 230 points, Nifty above 11,400; Eicher Motors top gainer
Global stocks make cautious gains ahead of key Brexit summit
Oil prices rise as OPEC pledges decision on supply
Rupee slips against US dollar
Home Business
Business

Two more key exits at Ola as flight of senior executives from the startup continues

Updated : October 15, 2019 01:42 PM IST

Two more senior executives have resigned from Ola, the ride-hailing startup backed by Softbank.
Pranav Tiwari, the head of engineering at Ola, and Sarmad Nazki, the head of finance at Ola Electric Mobility, have left the Bengaluru-based company.
Ola has been losing top executives at a steady pace for several months.
Two more key exits at Ola as flight of senior executives from the startup continues
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman says government could raise deposit guarantee limit from Rs 1 lakh

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman says government could raise deposit guarantee limit from Rs 1 lakh

HUL Q2 standalone net profit rises 21.18% to Rs 1,848 crore

HUL Q2 standalone net profit rises 21.18% to Rs 1,848 crore

We are breaking the myths around motorsports, says X1 Racing League Co-Founder Abhinandan Balasubramanian

We are breaking the myths around motorsports, says X1 Racing League Co-Founder Abhinandan Balasubramanian

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV