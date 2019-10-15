Business
Two more key exits at Ola as flight of senior executives from the startup continues
Updated : October 15, 2019 01:42 PM IST
Two more senior executives have resigned from Ola, the ride-hailing startup backed by Softbank.
Pranav Tiwari, the head of engineering at Ola, and Sarmad Nazki, the head of finance at Ola Electric Mobility, have left the Bengaluru-based company.
Ola has been losing top executives at a steady pace for several months.
