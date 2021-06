Microblogging site Twitter is looking to hire key officials in India as mandated by the new IT rules drafted by the Centre for social media platforms.

Twitter is currently looking to hire for the roles of Resident Grievance Officer, Nodal Officer and Chief Compliance Officer in India, key requisites as per the new rules which kicked in 2 weeks ago.

Details of these postings were made available on the company’s career site as well as its LinkedIn page. This comes almost a week after the Indian government recently sent a “final” notice to Twitter seeking complete compliance with the new rules.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in a written communication had said if Twitter did not ensure immediate compliance with the guidelines, the protections accorded to it under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act would stand withdrawn and “Twitter shall be liable for consequences as per the IT Act and other penal laws of India”.

On June 10, Twitter wrote to the government saying it is in the advanced stages of finalising the appointment to the role of Chief Compliance Officer and will provide additional details with respect to new IT rules in a week, ANI reported. The micro-blogging site informed the government that it has appointed 'Nodal Contact Person and Resident Grievance Officer on contractual basis'.

The IT Rules 2021, notified in February, require social media companies to appoint a compliance officer, who is responsible for ensuring their compliance with the Information Technology Act. Companies are also required to appoint a nodal contact person for 24×7 coordination with law enforcement agencies. The resident grievance officer is supposed to act on complaints about any violation of the rules by these companies.