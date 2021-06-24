Twitter partners with Razorpay for Tip Jar feature

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Microblogging platform Twitter on Thursday said it has added an Indian payment gateway Razorpay for its Tip Jar feature that allows users to send and receive money. The company had launched the feature last month, wherein a limited group of people globally - including creators, journalists, experts, and nonprofits - using Twitter in English could add Tip Jar to their profile and accept tips.
