Twitter's 11 board members met on Sunday, 24 April, to debate SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's offer to buy the company. Reports suggest that Twitter might actually consider sealing the deal with Musk. Elon Musk had offered a bid of $46.5 billion last week.

The board has planned to consider Elon Musk's bid and had a meeting with Musk's team on Sunday about the proposed deal. Musk on April 14 had expressed his desire to buy Twitter and emphasised the necessity of the privatisation of the platform.

The Wall Street Journal questioned the availability of the amount of money Musk was bidding, stating all the times that the world's richest man had claimed to have sold his worldly possessions to support his expenses. Twitter also adopted the "poison pill" against Musk 's hostile takeover. He had threatened to present a tender offer, taking his bid to the shareholders directly.

Also Read:

Elon Musk on Thursday revealed the details of how he had arranged for $13 billion from Morgan Stanley and a $12.5 billion loan against Tesla. He was expected to add about $21 billion in equity financing.

Musk's offer for Twitter is 54 percent higher than the stock's price the day before he started investing in the firm in late January. For much of last year, though, Twitter's stock was trading higher than Musk's offer.