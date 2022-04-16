0

Twitter comes up with 'poison pill' strategy to thwart Elon Musk takeover bid

By Reuters
By Reuters  IST (Published)
Twitter comes up with 'poison pill' strategy to thwart Elon Musk takeover bid
Twitter Inc. on Friday came up with a ‘poison pill’ strategy to thwart $43 billion cash takeover bid by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.
As per the ‘poison pill’ strategy the rights will become exercisable if anyone acquires ownership of 15% or more of Twitter’s outstanding common stock in a transaction not approved by the Board.
The rights plan will expire on April 14, 2023, Twitter said.
Musk made the bid on April 13 in a letter to the board of Twitter and his $54.20 per share offer price was disclosed in a regulatory filing. It represents a 38 percent premium to the April 1 close of Twitter. April 1 was the last trading day before the Musk's over 9 percent stake in the firm was made public
After his TED talk on Thursday, Musk hinted at the possibility of a hostile bid in which he would bypass Twitter’s board and put the offer directly to its shareholders, tweeting: “It would be utterly indefensible not to put this offer to a shareholder vote.”
Just few days back Musk rejected a seat on the board of Twitter.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
