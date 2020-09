Twitter Inc appointed Rinki Sethi, a former information security executive at IBM, as its chief information security officer, the social media company said in a tweet on Monday. Sethi had previously worked as the vice president of information security at cyber-security firm Palo Alto Networks Inc, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Reuters reported in July that Twitter, which had been without a security chief since December, stepped up its search in the weeks before the breach of high-profile accounts on its platform.