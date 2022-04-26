Cross
Twitter accepts Elon Musk's $44 billion buy out offer

By CNBCTV18.com
Reuters reported that Elon Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion cash in a transaction that will shift control of the microblogging site to the world's richest person.

The world's richest man, Elon Musk will buy out microblogging site Twitter for a whopping $44 billion. Twitter announced on April 25 that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion. Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.
Reuters reported that Musk has clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion cash on Monday in a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders to the world's richest person.
It is a seminal moment for the 16-year-old company that emerged as one of the world's most influential public squares and now faces a string of challenges.
Discussions over the deal, which last week appeared uncertain, accelerated over the weekend after Musk wooed Twitter shareholders with financing details of his offer.
Under pressure, Twitter started negotiating with Musk to buy the company at the proposed $54.20 per share price.
"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said in a statement.
Twitter's shares were up about 6% following the news.
With inputs from Reuters.
More to follow
First Published:  IST
