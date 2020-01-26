Auto
TVS Motor unveils its first electric two-wheeler with 75 km range; price starts at Rs 1.15 lakh
Updated : January 26, 2020 02:28 PM IST
Equipped with 4.4 kw electric motor, the TVS iQube Electric can achieve a top speed of 78 kmph with a range of 75 kms in one full charge.
The model also comes with TVS SmartXonnect platform which encompasses multiple features such as geo-fencing, remote battery charge navigation, among others.
