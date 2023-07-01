TVS Motor applies brakes on $300 mn-$350 mn EV fund raise; to revisit deal in 2024

The share price of TVS Motor has risen by nearly 19 percent in the last three months and the firm, which makes the battery powered scooter iQube, recently announced a strategic partnership with food delivery platform Zomato, as the former looks to deploy 10,000 electric scooters over the next 2 years.

TVS Motor Company has shelved plans to raise funds for its carved-out electric mobility business amid an uncertain sectoral environment and plans to pursue the proposed capital mop up next year, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

On June 8, 2022, Moneycontrol was the first to report that the South-based 2-wheeler major had kick-started a process to induct private equity investors and raise around $300 mn to $350 mn to facilitate capacity expansion and new launches for its EV arm, TVS Electric Mobility.

"The government's move to slash the subsidies for electric 2-wheelers under the FAME (Faster Adoption of Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India) 2 scheme has impacted the segment and was a factor in re-thinking the timing of this fund raise. TVS Motor Company wants to wait for the dust to settle in the sector, when the men are separated from the boys and return to the table at a more opportune time," said one of the persons above.

A second person told Moneycontrol: " There is no real hurry to raise funds as the EV arm can get support from the parent. Plus, TVS Electric Mobility has a cushion and potential access to additional liquidity with the group's NBFC arm TVS Credit sealing a funding round recently."

Earlier this month, TVS Credit Services raised Rs 480 crore from Premji Invest via a combination of primary and secondary investments.

A third person confirmed that the fund raise plans of TVS Electric Mobility had been put on hold. " The decision has been communicated to potential suitors/investors and as of now, this is a 2024 transaction."

On February 15, 2023, The Economic Times reported that Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Goldman Sachs and Carlyle are in active discussions with TVS Motor Co to invest $300-350 million in the latter's electric vehicle (EV) arm at a potential $3-3.5 billion valuation.

All the three persons above spoke to Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity.

Moneycontrol has sent reminders but an email query sent to TVS Motor was left unanswered at the time of publishing this article.

Fund raise deals are also getting delayed in the four-wheeler segment. In May, The Economic Times reported that Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra had paused plans to sell stakes in their respective EV units over valuation mismatches.

After the government announced a reduction in the subsidy on electric two-wheelers, the segment has seen prices surging from June 1. According to a report on News18.com, the registration of e-scooters has dropped to the lowest in 16 months in June 2023, as per Vahan data. The rivals of TVS Electric Mobility have also been in capital raise mode since last year. On September 5, 2022, Moneycontrol had reported that Hero MotoCorp-backed Ather Energy is gearing up for its biggest ever fundraising round as it looks to mop up as much as $200 million to $250 million.

The TVS Mantra

The share price of TVS Motor Company has risen by nearly 19 percent in the last three months and the firm struck an optimistic note in its Annual Report for 2022-23.

“The EV industry will continue to grow rapidly as the consumer interest is buttressed with active policy support from the Central and State Governments through PLI, FAME II and State-specific support policies,” the firm stated in its Annual Report for 2022-23.

Continued support will ensure a smooth lift-off for the industry volumes, it added. “Like in ICE (internal combustion engine) two-wheelers, India will emerge as a major hub for EV two-wheeler exports in addition to the large domestic market,” TVS Motor noted.

Outlining its efforts in the EV space, TVS Motor said the company will deliver the “power of choice” as it enhances its offerings to provide relevant options to new consumer cohorts. “In doing so, expand the portfolio to new variants within iQUBE and introduce new brands,” it added.

This week, TVS Motor Company, which makes the battery powered scooter iQube, announced a strategic partnership with food delivery platform Zomato , as the former looks to deploy 10,000 electric scooters over the next 2 years.

Over and above the incorporation of the electric mobility subsidiary, the following are some of the other investments by TVS Motor Company in the fast-growing EV segment:

- It acquired a majority stake in GO AG, Switzerland, and its subsidiary, EGO Movement. EGO Movement is a Swiss technology company, with a strong presence across Europe and a portfolio of e-bikes, e-cargo bikes and e-scooters.

- It acquired a majority stake in Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG), a market-leading e-mobility solutions provider in Europe, and the largest pure-play e-bike manufacturer in Switzerland with around 20 percent market share.

- Via its Singapore subsidiary, the firm has picked up a 1) 70 percent stake in EBCO UK, a British e-bike manufacturer, and 2) 100 percent stake in Alexand'Ro Edouard'O Passion Vélo Sàrl which is engaged in the sale of e-bikes and its accessories.

- It has also increased its stake in Ultraviolette Automotive Private Ltd (UV) to 34 percent in FY22. UV is a start-up engaged in developing electric 2W (mainly motorcycles) for the domestic market.