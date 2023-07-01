TVS Motor applies brakes on $300 mn-$350 mn EV fund raise; to revisit deal in 2024

The share price of TVS Motor has risen by nearly 19 percent in the last three months and the firm, which makes the battery powered scooter iQube, recently announced a strategic partnership with food delivery platform Zomato, as the former looks to deploy 10,000 electric scooters over the next 2 years.

TVS Motor Company has shelved plans to raise funds for its carved-out electric mobility business amid an uncertain sectoral environment and plans to pursue the proposed capital mop up next year, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

On June 8, 2022, Moneycontrol was the first to report that the South-based 2-wheeler major had kick-started a process to induct private equity investors and raise around $300 mn to $350 mn to facilitate capacity expansion and new launches for its EV arm, TVS Electric Mobility.

"The government's move to slash the subsidies for electric 2-wheelers under the FAME (Faster Adoption of Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India) 2 scheme has impacted the segment and was a factor in re-thinking the timing of this fund raise. TVS Motor Company wants to wait for the dust to settle in the sector, when the men are separated from the boys and return to the table at a more opportune time," said one of the persons above.