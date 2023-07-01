CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsTVS Motor applies brakes on $300 mn $350 mn EV fund raise; to revisit deal in 2024

TVS Motor applies brakes on $300 mn-$350 mn EV fund raise; to revisit deal in 2024

TVS Motor applies brakes on $300 mn-$350 mn EV fund raise; to revisit deal in 2024
Read Time5 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Moneycontrol News Jul 1, 2023 10:27:35 AM IST (Published)

The share price of TVS Motor has risen by nearly 19 percent in the last three months and the firm, which makes the battery powered scooter iQube, recently announced a strategic partnership with food delivery platform Zomato, as the former looks to deploy 10,000 electric scooters over the next 2 years.

TVS Motor Company has shelved plans to raise funds for its carved-out electric mobility business amid an uncertain sectoral environment and plans to pursue the proposed capital mop up next year, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

Live TV

Loading...

On June 8, 2022, Moneycontrol was the first to report that the South-based 2-wheeler major had kick-started a process to induct private equity investors and raise around $300 mn to $350 mn to facilitate capacity expansion and new launches for its EV arm, TVS Electric Mobility.
"The government's move to slash the subsidies for electric 2-wheelers under the FAME (Faster Adoption of Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India) 2 scheme has impacted the segment and was a factor in re-thinking the timing of this fund raise. TVS Motor Company wants to wait for the dust to settle in the sector, when the men are separated from the boys and return to the table at a more opportune time," said one of the persons above.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X