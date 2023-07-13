TV Mohandas Pai, former SBI chair Rajnish Kumar to join Byju's newly-constituted advisory council 

The council will be advising and mentoring BYJU'S Board and its CEO, Byju Raveendran, on crucial matters of the company. The development comes a few weeks after the three directors of edtech giant resigned from the company’s board over how the business was being at the firm.

State Bank of India former chairperson Rajnish Kumar and an early investor in Byju's TV Mohandas Pai will be joining the newly constituted Advisory Council of the Byju's, the edtech startup announced on Thursday. The council will be advising and mentoring BYJU'S Board and its CEO, Byju Raveendran, on crucial matters of the company.

Rajnish Kumar spoke with CNBC-TV18 regarding his decision to join BYJU's advisory council. He expressed his willingness to assist the organisation in addressing governance concerns, considering it his responsibility to support young entrepreneurs during challenging times.

"I have agreed to join BYJU’s advisory council to help them resolve governance issues. I consider it my duty to help young entrepreneurs in times of need. I was not offered a board position; offered an advisory role which I’ve accepted. BYJU’s has clarified on the ED matter already. I'm convinced in the entrepreneurial strength of Divya and Byju Raveendran. It helps that someone of Mohandas Pai’s stature would also be joining the advisory counci," he said.