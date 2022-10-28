Tuticorin's V O Chidambaranar Port handles record volume of 120 windmill blades

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Mini The V O Chidambaranar Port surpassed the previous highest cargo of 60 windmill blades in a single consignment. The blades were imported from China.

Tuticorin-based V O Chidambaranar Port on October 27, 2022, created a record by handling 120 imported windmill blades, the highest volume in a single consignment, said the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Friday, October 28.

The port surpassed the previous highest import of 60 windmill blades in a single consignment. The entire consignment was handled diligently with two harbour mobile cranes, with the utmost concern for the safety of the cargo and cargo handling workers, the ministry said.

"The flatbottomed vessel 'MV.NAN FENG ZHI XING' with arrival draft of 6.60 metres, loaded with 120 windmill blades (Length:76.8 Metres), was berthed at the port on October 25, 2022, and the entire consignment was unloaded in a span of 44 hours," the ministry added.

The windmill blades, manufactured in China, were shipped from the Port of Changshu and imported through V O Chidambaranar Port for the windmill farms functioning across the country.

The Tamil Nadu-based port with a commendable track record in handling windmill blades and accessories had handled 2,906 windmill blades during the financial year 2021-2022 and 1,598 windmill blades during the current financial year up to September 2022.

The port provides ample storage area for stacking the windmill blades and accessories, congestion-free and easy access to the long retractable windmill blade trucks; and the hinterland access is seamless through the National Highways network connecting the port.

T.K. Ramachandran, Chairman of V O Chidambaranar Port Authority, said the excellent services offered by the port in the handling of windmill blades directly contribute to the service mechanism towards sustainable development in the region and helps to enhance the renewable energy capacity of India.