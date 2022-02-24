TTK Prestige sees no need to up ad spends to cope with competition

TT Jagannathan, Chairman, TTK Prestige, is confident that there’s no need to up ad spends in order to cope with competition. In fact he shared that the company will outgrow its competitors in the non-south region as well. However, he explained that there is a need to manage raw material price inflation.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Jagannathan said, “The market is moving towards brands, which is good news. It’s the only competition that drives the business. We have had competition from various people over a period of time and we have survived well. In fact, competition is the best thing that can happen.”

“We are the highest spenders when it comes to advertising to turnover ratio in our business and there is no need to up that,” he said.

As far as the kitchenware segment is concerned, he highlighted that there is no slowdown, however, there’s a need to manage raw material price inflation.

“There is a market slowdown; we are part of that but I do not think there is any specific slowdown in the kitchenware segment. So Q4FY22 numbers won’t look bad and raw material inflation is here to stay, we have to manage it,” said Jagannathan.

