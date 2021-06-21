TTK Prestige launches e-commerce website for its brand ‘Judge’

TTK Prestige has launched an e-Commerce website for their brand Judge, which is judgeappliances.com. Chandru Karlo, MD of TTK Prestige, shared the business outlook, going forward.

“There is a very large unaddressed market, which Prestige doesn’t operate in and those are the price points which we want to go in with Judge, that is why the push on Judge this time,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“We believe Prestige has moved from a mass brand to a mass premium brand and there is a value segment below the prices at which Prestige is operating, which we want to catch and that market is quite large. We are looking at anything between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 3,500 crore,” he added.

“We believe that if Judge has to have a good distribution, which is what we are trying to do, we have to have an online presence. That is what we are trying to do,” he shared.

On e-commerce sales, he mentioned, “Last year e-Commerce was about 20 percent of our total sales. We are looking at very good traction on the e-Commerce side and whenever the markets are open, we are seeing people coming back to the shops also. I am quite optimistic, things will look up as soon as the market unlocks.”

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.