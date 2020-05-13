  • SENSEX
Trump wants California to let automaker Tesla reopen assembly plant

Updated : May 13, 2020 08:57 AM IST

"California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely!" Trump wrote on Twitter.
Musk tweeted "Thank you!" in response to Trump on Tuesday.
On Monday, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said production was resuming at the automaker’s sole US vehicle factory, defying an order to stay closed and saying if anyone had to be arrested, it should be him.
