The Donald Trump administration has relaxed some rules for H-1B visas holders by permitting them to enter the United States if they are returning to the same jobs they had prior to the proclamation of the visa ban, according to various media reports available online.

As per the reports, dependents (spouses and children) will also be allowed to travel along with primary visa holders.

The administration has also allowed travel by technical specialists, senior-level managers, and other workers who hold H-1B visas and their travel is necessary to facilitate the immediate and continued economic recovery of the United States.

The administration also allowed travel of visa holders who are working as public health or healthcare professional, or researcher to conduct ongoing medical research in an area with a substantial public health benefit.