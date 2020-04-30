Business Trump administration advancing personal vendetta against us: Amazon Updated : April 30, 2020 03:49 PM IST Amazon said it invested over $500 million last year and have more than 8,000 employees protecting its store from fraud and abuse. Amazon issued a statement, accused the White House of advancing the President's "personal vendetta" against Amazon and its chief executive. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365