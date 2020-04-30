  • SENSEX
Trump administration advancing personal vendetta against us: Amazon

Updated : April 30, 2020 03:49 PM IST

Amazon said it invested over $500 million last year and have more than 8,000 employees protecting its store from fraud and abuse.
Amazon issued a statement, accused the White House of advancing the President's "personal vendetta" against Amazon and its chief executive.
