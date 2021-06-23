Truecaller tie-up will help build trust in communication space: Route Mobile

“We are trying to build a trust economy in the communication space,” said Milind Pathak, Chief Business Officer, Route Mobile, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“Tie-up with Truecaller bodes well for our clients in the enterprise segment to support their communication strategy. We look forward to growing this space,” he added.

Truecaller has been fantastic from its adoption in the Indian market as well as some of the other markets in South-East Asia, while picking up in MENA and other parts of Africa.

“Our general philosophy is, attach rate of a client on multiple products that we have. Truecaller is one of it, email is another, and voice is another, so on and so forth. So multiple products get attached to a client who is already our customer for one or the other channel. So, we tend to target attach rates of our products, and I clearly see it improving healthily, going forward,” he shared.

On FY22 guidance, he mentioned, “Our guidance right now remains at 20-25 percent.”

Q1FY22 is on track with the guidance expectations, he said.

