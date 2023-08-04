Truecaller CEO offers job to student in Canada trolled for ‘dream to leave India’ comment

The woman’s comment faced a lot of criticism, but Truecaller co-founder and CEO, Alan Mamedi, showed his support for the woman and also offered a job in his company.
People really want to misunderstand her to make fun of her. This is not OK!! Ekta, don't listen to all these clowns making fun of you. I think you're cool and living the dream! When you're done with school, you're welcome to work at Truecaller in any of our offices around the 🌏 https://t.co/PuotNAMwKK— Alan Mamedi (@AlanMamedi) August 3, 2023
Thanks for saying this, Alan. She's clearly excited to be living independently in a foreign country, and loves the *Canadian* scenery, sunrises and sunsets. It's vile to make fun of someone for lack of proficiency in a foreign language.— Ritesh Banglani (@banglani) August 3, 2023
I don't get why she's getting so much hate. Studying abroad as a student is the biggest challenge!— GB (@Gaurav1073) August 4, 2023
And why exactly would you hire her? Just because she likes to walk around freely?— Abhishek Agarwal (@abhi_agarwal4) August 4, 2023
Should focus on creating better products instead supporting this wokeness.— The Voice of Roma (@realestatebaby2) August 4, 2023
