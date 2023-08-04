Truecaller CEO offers job to student in Canada trolled for ‘dream to leave India’ comment

The woman’s comment faced a lot of criticism, but Truecaller co-founder and CEO, Alan Mamedi, showed his support for the woman and also offered a job in his company.

An Indian student living in Canada has been targeted by trolls for a viral video where she was seen expressing that it was her “dream” to leave her country. The woman’s comment faced a lot of criticism, but Truecaller co-founder and CEO, Alan Mamedi, showed his support for the woman and also offered a job in his company.

The video showed a casual interview where the student, Ekta, introduced herself and responded to the queries regarding her decision to come to Canada for studies.

Later, Ekta discussed her plans for the future after the completion of her biotech degree. She mentioned that she would like to have a business career later on. The woman added that she appreciated the landscapes, sunrise and sunsets in Canada the most.

The interview led to massive backlash for Ekta’s remarks that it was her dream to leave her homeland.

Truecaller boss Alan Mamedi, came to Ekta’s aid and offered her a job in his company. In a post on X (earlier Twitter) , Mamedi said, “People really want to misunderstand her to make fun of her. This is not OK!! Ekta, don't listen to all these clowns making fun of you. I think you're cool and living the dream! When you're done with school, you're welcome to work at Truecaller in any of our offices around the world.”

People really want to misunderstand her to make fun of her. This is not OK!! Ekta, don't listen to all these clowns making fun of you. I think you're cool and living the dream! When you're done with school, you're welcome to work at Truecaller in any of our offices around the 🌏 https://t.co/PuotNAMwKK — Alan Mamedi (@AlanMamedi) August 3, 2023

Soon after Alan Mamedi’s tweet, many people put forward their opinions on the matter. While some seemed to criticise the CEO, others supported his spontaneous response on social media. One user commented, “Thanks for saying this, Alan. She's clearly excited to be living independently in a foreign country, and loves the *Canadian* scenery, sunrises and sunsets.”

Thanks for saying this, Alan. She's clearly excited to be living independently in a foreign country, and loves the *Canadian* scenery, sunrises and sunsets. It's vile to make fun of someone for lack of proficiency in a foreign language. — Ritesh Banglani (@banglani) August 3, 2023

“I don't get why she's getting so much hate. Studying abroad as a student is the biggest challenge!” an account remarked.

I don't get why she's getting so much hate. Studying abroad as a student is the biggest challenge! — GB (@Gaurav1073) August 4, 2023

Another questioned, “And why exactly would you hire her? Just because she likes to walk around freely?”

And why exactly would you hire her? Just because she likes to walk around freely? — Abhishek Agarwal (@abhi_agarwal4) August 4, 2023

“Should focus on creating better products instead supporting this wokeness,” a comment read.

Should focus on creating better products instead supporting this wokeness. — The Voice of Roma (@realestatebaby2) August 4, 2023

Mamedi’s post has reached more than 550,000 views and 333 retweets. What are your thoughts on this?