English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homebusiness NewsTriveni Engineering says no demerger plans, focus on expanding ethanol capacity

    Triveni Engineering says no demerger plans, focus on expanding ethanol capacity

    CNBC TV18
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza   | Prashant Nair  May 26, 2023 12:24:17 PM IST (Published)

    In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Tarun Sawhney, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Triveni Engineering and Industries clarified that the board has not considered any demerger discussions for the company's engineering segment.

    Triveni Engineering and Industries has no plans for demerging its engineering business, said Tarun Sawhney, the Vice Chairman and Managing Director. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sawhney clarified that the board has not considered any demerger discussions for the company's engineering segment.

    He said, “The board has not considered any demerger of any of our businesses. We have a buoyant engineering business. In fact, our engineering business PBIT for the first time in our history went above Rs 100 crore for the year, but there are no plans for a demerger.”
    Triveni Engineering and Industries has been actively focusing on expanding its ethanol capacity. Sawhney highlighted that in FY23-24, the company anticipates its ethanol production capacity to reach 21 crore liters.
    Looking forward to the subsequent fiscal year, FY25, Triveni aims to further elevate its ethanol capacity to 31 crore liters. This strategic decision aligns with the company's commitment to contribute to the renewable energy sector by leveraging the potential of ethanol production.
    Despite these developments, the company still recognises the potential for sugar exports. Triveni Engineering and Industries sees scope in capitalizing on the international sugar market. With global demand for sugar persisting, the company anticipates opportunities to export its sugar products.
    Also Read | Triveni Engineering to divert 12% of sugar production to ethanol
    Moreover, the sugar industry is experiencing positive trends in terms of realisations. Sawhney stated that sugar realizations can climb up to Rs 37,000 per tonne. This upward movement in prices can significantly impact Triveni's sugar division, contributing to higher revenues and profitability.
    The company, on Wednesday, reported a healthy 30 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in net profit at Rs 189 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023.
    Also Read | Triveni Engineering Q4 | Net profit jumps 30% to Rs 189 crore, revenue up 8% to Rs 1,835 crore
    For more details, watch the accompanying video
    Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X