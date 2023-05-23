Trent incorporates new JV company with MAS Fashion to manufacture intimate apparel in India

Both the companies, Trent and MAS Amity, have subscribed equally to 5 lakh equity shares of the new entity at a face value of Rs 10 each, amounting to a total of Rs 50 lakh.

Tata Group’s Trent Ltd. incorporated a new company Trent MAS Fashion Private Ltd. on Tuesday as a 50:50 joint venture with Singapore-based MAS Amity Pte Ltd. The new entity will focus on the business of designing, developing and manufacturing intimate apparel and other related products in India.

The company has been formed as a 50:50 joint venture for sourcing and manufacturing lingerie, activewear, and related products, at a cash consideration of an initial capital of Rs 1 crore.