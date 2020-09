COVID-19 has impacted consumption in most of the sectors, there are some which have benefited in this crisis. Pharmaceutical and agrochemicals have really weathered the COVID-19 storm because of their properties of being essential services.

In fact, there are many industries that benefit due to their dependence on these sectors and one of them is amines. It is the magic solvent used to manufacture a variety of products, it is in the tablet that you are consuming, the paints on your walls and colour on cloth.

In CNBC-TV18’s special segment Trendspotting, Sonal Bhutra explains how amines have withstood the COVID-19 shock.