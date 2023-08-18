Treehouse Hotels & Resorts launches concept of caravan parks

Treehouse Hotels & Resorts, a brand owned by Karma Hospitality LLP, has expanded its portfolio to launch the concept of Caravan Parks in India. The first one will be launched in Neemrana by the name of Treehouse Sunrise Resort and Caravan Park, Neemrana.

The development comes on the back of increasing drivacations amongst the urban population who are looking for a getaway along with adventure. Caravan holidays are still a new concept in India due to a lack of infrastructure.

Treehouse Group entered into this niche segment of creating an infrastructure for Caravan lovers and to be able to provide a safe, secure, and a hospitable experience in the confinement of the resort, Treehouse Hotels & Resorts said.

Jayant Singh, Managing Partner, Treehouse Hotels & Resorts said, "Caravan Parks will be a very significant contribution towards the hospitality infrastructure in India. We are aiming to introduce at least 20 such parks in the upcoming 5 years."