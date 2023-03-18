Treat customers as God and focus on improving services, MoS Finance Bhagwat K Karad to banks

India has now become the fifth largest economy in the world and is aiming to be a $5 trillion economy under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhagwat K Karad said.
Calling for further improvement in banking services, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat K Karad urged banks to treat their customers as God. Banks should focus on improving their customer service and work towards reducing pain points, Karad said while addressing a Customer Meet programme organised by Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) earlier this week.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Funding a sustainable transformation — what CEOs need to know
Mar 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Patient-Centric Health Insurance — an industry veteran's take on why is it vital for India
Mar 18, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
India conquers current account deficit hurdle — is a surplus likely in the coming months
Mar 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says Biocon in a position to pursue high growth trajectory | Interview
Mar 17, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
At the same time, he asked customers to be responsive and prompt in the repayment of loans so that banks are financially healthy.
With regard to Kisan Credit Card (KCC), he urged banks for expanding the reach of the KCC scheme to more farmers and ensure time-bound saturation.
The banking industry needs to serve small and marginal farmers, youth and women agripreneurs and act as catalysts for growth, he said.
India has now become the fifth largest economy in the world and is aiming to be a $5 trillion economy under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.
ALSO READ |
Addressing the gathering, BoM Managing Director A S Rajeev said, "The bank in its constant endeavour is focussed on creating an ecosystem with thrust on digitization, ready to bring in desirable changes in line with the evolving technology, economy and needs of customers."
“So far we have brought in a voyage of transformation with notable digitisation measures. We are taking sensible measures to create a highly customer-centric ecosystem with an array of the most competitive products and services. Our expanding branch network across the country, with bouquets of services, is sharpening our business pitch,” he said.
Besides customers, the event was graced by members of the BoM board, Zonal Manager Chitra Datar, Deputy General Manager, Govt. Business Cell Nayana Sahasrabuddhe and other senior officials.
Karad praised BoM for being number one on various key financial parameters and the way it has transformed itself from a bank under the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework to one of the best-performing lenders.
Out of 25 key parameters, he said, BoM has been top-ranked in 20-22 indicators.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!