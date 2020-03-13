  • SENSEX
Travel industry under siege as coronavirus contagion grows

Updated : March 13, 2020 02:05 PM IST

US travel curbs on much of continental Europe announced by President Donald Trump on Wednesday deepened the sector’s misery that began after the virus emerged in China late last year and reduced traffic.
IATA last week estimated that the crisis could wipe out some $113 billion of industry revenue, in a forecast that did not include the US clampdown on European travel.
The Indian government said it would extend the deadline for submission of early bids for ailing state carrier Air India until April 30 in part due to the virus situation.
