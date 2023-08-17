Transline Technologies signs contract for video surveillance of 1,633 railway stations 

Delhi-based tech giant, Transline Technologies has bagged a major contract for IP-based Video Surveillance Systems to be incorporated into 1633 railway stations under the purview of Indian Railways. This project will cover states including Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh.

They will be required to tailor IP-based video surveillance systems in the railway station according to each station’s requirement. Transline Technologies Limited will deploy the entire system across which includes cctv system, panic buttons, network and connectivity to vms and server system which includes FRS and video analytics, the firm said.

Over 16,000 cameras will be installed which will provide a great length of safety for the passengers of Indian Railways, it said.

Arun Gupta, the managing director of Transline Technologies Limited said, “We hope that this will create a safe presence for the passengers of Indian Railways and help the passengers feel safe while travelling.”