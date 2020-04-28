  • SENSEX
TRAI recommends restructuring of BARC to 'improve credibility' of TV ratings

Updated : April 28, 2020 05:38 PM IST

BARC commenced operations in 2015, and since then has been exclusively responsible for providing TV ratings.
TRAI has also suggested that Chairmanship of the Board should be rotated among the three industry associations, every two years.
TRAI has also advised a cooling period of 4 years for nominees of the industry associations, in case of consecutive terms.
