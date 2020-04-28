Business TRAI recommends restructuring of BARC to 'improve credibility' of TV ratings Updated : April 28, 2020 05:38 PM IST BARC commenced operations in 2015, and since then has been exclusively responsible for providing TV ratings. TRAI has also suggested that Chairmanship of the Board should be rotated among the three industry associations, every two years. TRAI has also advised a cooling period of 4 years for nominees of the industry associations, in case of consecutive terms. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365