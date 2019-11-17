#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Traders' body asks for pricing parity in online, offline market to counter deep discounts by e-commerce platforms

Updated : November 17, 2019 07:39 PM IST

Traders' body CAIT has urged the government to introduce a minimum operating price along with a uniform policy for discounts to end the trend of deep-discounts on e-commerce platforms and bring parity in prices of online and offline market.
The CAIT also said that it is the responsibility of the brands to advise their buyers to sell their products at MOP to maintain the market hygiene keeping in mind that retailer should earn at least minimum margin to cover his operational cost and earn very thin margin.
The CAIT also said that there should be a uniform policy of discounting by brands both for online and offline trade.
Traders' body asks for pricing parity in online, offline market to counter deep discounts by e-commerce platforms
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Saudi Aramco IPO set to get highest ever valuation, up to $1.7 trillion

Saudi Aramco IPO set to get highest ever valuation, up to $1.7 trillion

Sourcing from India to grow beyond $1 billion, says Boeing India Chief

Sourcing from India to grow beyond $1 billion, says Boeing India Chief

TikTok crosses 1.5 billion downloads on App Store, Google Play worldwide

TikTok crosses 1.5 billion downloads on App Store, Google Play worldwide

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV