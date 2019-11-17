Business
Traders' body asks for pricing parity in online, offline market to counter deep discounts by e-commerce platforms
Updated : November 17, 2019 07:39 PM IST
Traders' body CAIT has urged the government to introduce a minimum operating price along with a uniform policy for discounts to end the trend of deep-discounts on e-commerce platforms and bring parity in prices of online and offline market.
The CAIT also said that it is the responsibility of the brands to advise their buyers to sell their products at MOP to maintain the market hygiene keeping in mind that retailer should earn at least minimum margin to cover his operational cost and earn very thin margin.
The CAIT also said that there should be a uniform policy of discounting by brands both for online and offline trade.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more