Trade union strike partially affects normal life; total shutdown in Kerala, West Bengal
Updated : November 26, 2020 03:54 PM IST
The strike has been called to protest the new farm and labour laws and also to raise various demands.
Banking operations in public sector banks were partially affected as some bank unions joined the one-day nationwide strike.
The normal life in Kerala was hit hard as all major sectors including government offices, banking and insurance were brought to a standstill.