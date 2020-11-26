Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Trade union strike partially affects normal life; total shutdown in Kerala, West Bengal

Updated : November 26, 2020 03:54 PM IST

The strike has been called to protest the new farm and labour laws and also to raise various demands.
 Banking operations in public sector banks were partially affected as some bank unions joined the one-day nationwide strike.
The normal life in Kerala was hit hard as all major sectors including government offices, banking and insurance were brought to a standstill.
