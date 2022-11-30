Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairperson Vikram Kirloskar dies of heart attack at 64

The Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vikram Kirloskar died of a heart attack on Tuesday. He was 64.

“We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Mr. Vikram S. Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on 29th November 2022. At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respect can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on 30th November 2022 at 1pm,” the carmaker said in a statement.

Vikram Kirloskar is survived by his wife Geetanjali Kirloskar and daughter Manasi Kirloskar.

Tributes poured in following his demise. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the Executive Chairperson of Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceuticals company Biocon, said, "Devastated with Vikram’s shocking demise. He was such a dear friend who I will hugely miss. I share the pain and unconsolable grief of Gitanjali Manasi n the family."

The news comes days after Toyota Motor Corp on Friday launched its second hybrid car in India, a seven-seat people-carrier, as part of a broader strategy to double-down on the sale of electrified vehicles in emerging markets.

In his last interview with CNBC-TV18 on Friday, Kirloskar had said, “Innova Hycross is a 5th generation hybrid aimed to provide higher fuel efficiency. Hycross will surpass all experiences people have had with the Innova Crysta.”

“Rollout of flex fuel vehicle, will depend on regulations on ethanol and testing procedures. Toyota hopes to hit full capacity consistently starting middle of 2023,” he said.