Business Total turnover of Amul brand products crosses Rs 52,000 crore: GCMMF Updated : July 18, 2020 08:26 PM IST The federation said it aims to achieve a group business turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore by 2024-25. Rapid expansion has helped Amul record a turnover almost five times higher than Rs 8,005 crore in 2009-10 Daily milk procurement was 215.96 lakh litre per day in 2019-20, GCMMF said, quoting its Chairman Ramsinh Parmar.