From stellar Devyani Intl debut and new IPOs to easing WPI inflation, here's the top news of the day

ECONOMY

July WPI inflation eases to 11.16%; food, crude prices soften

While the WPI inflation for July remained in double-digits for the third consecutive month, the wholesale-price based inflation softened to 11.16 percent. The WPI inflation was -0.25 percent in July 2020. While the inflation in food prices eased to 0 percent (from 3.09 percent in June), inflation in fuel rose to 40.28 percent from 36.34 percent in June. Continue reading

Income Tax portal issues to be resolved in few days, retail inflation to remain between 2%- 6%: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that she expects inflation to remain in the prescribed range during the current fiscal. The RBI has been mandated to keep inflation at 4 percent, with tolerance level of 2 per cent on either side. Continue reading

Govt likely to propose United India Insurance for privatisation

The Centre may propose the privatisation of the United India Insurance company. Sources told CNBC-TV18 that insurance companies might get privatised before the banks. Continue reading

MARKETS

Nuvoco Vistas and CarTrade IPO share allotment to take place tomorrow

The share allotment process of Nuvoco Vistas and CarTrade IPO may take place tomorrow. Once the allotment is finalised investors can check the status online either at the website of BSE or Link Intime. Here is how investors can check allotment for Nuvoco Vistas and CarTrade

Devyani International lists at 56% premium at Rs 141 on bourses

The shares of Devyani International Ltd, the largest franchisee of Pizza Hut and KFC, were listed at a premium of 56 percent to the issue price. At NSE, the shares were listed at Rs 90 and at the BSE, the shares were listed at a premium of Rs 140. Continue reading

Exxaro Tiles shares list at 5% premium over issue price

Exxaro Tiles was listed at a premium of 5 percent on the bourses on Monday. While the stock opened at Rs 126 on BSE, it opened at Rs 120 on NSE. Continue reading

Krsnaa Diagnostics shares list at 7% premium on BSE

Krsnaa Diagnostics was listed at a premium of 7 percent over its issue price of Rs 954. The stocks opened at Rs 1,025 on BSE and Rs 1,005 on NSE. Continue reading

Windlas Biotech lists at 5% discount at Rs 437 per share on NSE

Windlas Biotech listed at Rs 437 on NSE, with a discount of Rs 5 percent over the issue price of Rs 460. It listed with a discount of 4.57 percent on BSE, at Rs 439. Continue reading

CMS Info Systems files papers with SEBI to raise Rs 2,000 crores

CMS Info Systems is likely to raise Rs 2,000 crores in the primary market in the coming months. The company has filed the DRHP papers with SEBI for an issue that comprises entirely an offer for sale (OFS). Continue reading

BUSINESS

SpiceJet expects Boeing 737 MAX recovery soon, says CMD Ajay Singh

India's low-cost carrier, SpiceJet is expecting a green signal soon from the centre to fly Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft. These talks have been on hold for several months now due to a sudden upheaval in the aviation sector after the breakout of the second wave of COVID-19 infections. Continue reading

Mahindra unveils XUV700; check features, specifications and price

Mahindra & Mahindra has unveiled XUV700 a model that will be available in MX and AX series. It is expected to have three sub-series, including AdrenoX AX3, AX5, and AX7. Continue reading

Pizza Hut, KFC expanding; Costa Coffee outlets opening soon: Devyani Intl

Devyani International is expanding KFC and Pizza Hut stores. While it has already opened over 100 stores, it hopes to continue on the same trajectory. Continue reading

INDIA

Curfew in Shillong, mobile internet banned in 4 Meghalaya districts amid violence

Curfew was imposed in Shillong and mobile internet stopped in at least four districts of Meghalaya amid vandalism and arson over the police encounter of a top militant leader, who had surrendered. The curfew was imposed in Shillong from 8 pm on Sunday till 5 am on Tuesday. Continue reading

Pegasus row: Nothing to hide, will constitute committee of experts, Centre tells SC

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that there is "nothing to hide" in the Pegasus snooping allegations and it will constitute a committee of eminent experts to examine all the aspects. Continue reading

How return of Taliban in Afghanistan is going to complicate things for India

India, for now, is mainly occupied with bringing back Indians from Afghanistan. India had reduced investments in Afghanistan considerably in the last one year. Continue reading

INTERNATIONAL

Japan ekes out economic growth in recovery from pandemic

Japan’s economy grew at an annual rate of 1.3 percent in the last quarter, raising hopes for a gradual recovery from the painful impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Continue reading

Taliban seize power in Afghanistan after government collapses -

The Taliban swept into Afghanistan's capital Sunday after the government collapsed and the embattled president joined an exodus of his fellow citizens and foreigners, signaling the end of a costly two-decade US campaign to remake the country. Continue reading

China economy under pressure as factory output, retail sales growth slow sharply

China's factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply and missed expectations in July, as new COVID-19 outbreaks and floods disrupted business operations, adding to signs the economic recovery is losing momentum. Continue reading

