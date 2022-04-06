Top News Podcast: Zomato, Swiggy down; Delhi heatwave likely to intensify; Tata Motors unveils new EV and more

Top News Podcast: From why Zomato and Swiggy were down, Tata Motors' new EV, hike in petrol and diesel prices to the latest on market and economy, here are all top developments of the day. Tune in!

Food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy faced outages on Wednesday afternoon with customers complaining they were unable to place orders, browse menus or make payments. The outage came during lunch hours on a weekday when these companies witness a sharp rise in orders.

As users took to social media to complain about the outage, Zomato was quick to reply citing a “technical glitch” as the reason for the inconvenience.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates to Rs 10 per litre since March 22. This is the 14th hike in fuel prices in 16 days. Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 105.41 per litre while diesel rates have gone up to Rs 95.07.

The Asian Development Bank has projected a seven percent collective growth for South Asian economies in 2022. According to the bank, India is projected to grow by 7.5 percent in the current fiscal year before picking up to eight percent the next year.

Meanwhile, Mark Matthews of Bank Julius Baer said the Indian economy is on an upswing. According to him, the problems for the economy with the non-performing assets, major structural reforms that hit the small and medium-sized enterprises, and the unofficial economy are in the rear-view mirror and the economy is on an upswing.

On the auto front, homegrown major Tata Motors is set to drive a new electric SUV - Concept CURVV, with enhanced driving range and technology, within the next two years. It showcased the electric SUV concept that aims to cater to the consumers who seek individuality and design differentiation, with the new product.

