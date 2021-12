From I-T raids on Chinese mobile manufacturers, ban on Christmas and New Year gatherings in Delhi, Rakesh Jhujhunwala-backed Metro Brands' weak market debut and more; Top News Podcast brings you all top stories from around the world. Tune in!

Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt Ltd (SPNI) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Wednesday said they have signed definitive agreements for their merger. The two companies will combine their linear networks, digital assets, production operations, and program libraries, they said.

Meanwhile, Sensex and Nifty extended gains for the second straight session and closed over 1 percent higher, led by pharma and metal stocks. However, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands' shares made a weak debut on Dalal Street and were listed at a discount of over 12 percent to the issue price of Rs 500 on BSE.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBC-TV18’s Kanishka Sarkar also shares the situation arising due to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 around the world. In Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal government has banned Christmas and New Year gatherings to prevent the virus from spreading.

She also talks about the raids by the Income Tax Department on Chinese mobile phone manufacturers Oppo, Xiaomi and OnePlus in India.

Tune in to Top News Podcast for more

In case you have any queries or suggestions, please write to us on cnbctv18podcast@nw18.com