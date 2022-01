Top News Podcast: Will Omicron be the impetus needed to change COVID-19 into an endemic, why Paytm shares plunged to a record low, what NBFCs expect from Budget 2022 to why BharatPe founder and MD has taken a voluntary leave of absence and more, CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar shares all top stories of the day. Tune in!

Scientists and public health officials have expressed hope that the Omicron variant of COVID-19, with its rapid waves and low fatality, will be the impetus needed to change COVID-19 into an endemic from a pandemic. But not all experts are so optimistic. Further mutations and the emergence of more dangerous variants remain a major threat.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar will share what experts make of the Omicron wave that has spread to most if not all countries around the world.

She also talks about the trend in the stock market and why Paytm shares plunged below Rs 1,000 for the first time ever. Meanwhile, with Budget 2022 around the corner, NBFCs have sought parity with banks on taxation, exemption from tax deducted at source (TDS) on interest payment, and a refinance facility for onward lending to MSMEs in FY23.

BharatPe founder and managing director Ashneer Grover has taken a voluntary leave of absence until March end. He said he’ll be back on or before April 1.

