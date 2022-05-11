Top News Podcast: Why Zomato, Swiggy deliveries are taking longer to EV makers’ likely workaround on testing and more

Top News Podcast: Why Zomato, and Swiggy deliveries are taking longer, why Coinbase exit the India market in three days, EV makers’ likely workaround on testing to Supreme Court's ruling on sedition provision row, and more, here are all top developments of the day. Tune in!

Food delivery apps like Zomato and Swiggy have been taking longer to deliver orders in the past few weeks because there is an acute shortage of delivery executives across major metros.

There are several factors why this is happening. According to TeamLease Services, this is a combination of the economy opening up, new business model experiments floating and a spike in domestic consumption, increasing the demand for delivery services.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares more on delivery delays, a CNBC-TV18 exclusive investigative report on electric vehicles’ fires, the latest on the stock market, sedition law row, the rising cost of living, and more.

An EY report has pointed out that the majority of Indian consumers are bullish about their financial situation in the next year, but have raised concerns over the rising cost of goods and services, which is affecting their purchasing decisions.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has rejected the government's plea for continuing with the sedition provision and has stayed Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). All pending cases booked under the section are to be kept in abeyance until the government reviews it. The top court said it "hopes and expects" that no further FIRs will be filed under 124A.

In the market, people have started to ask if it makes more sense to look at real estate as an investment avenue instead of equity now. Experts and industry veterans are banking on the improving demand for the property market, even though the space faces three key challenges –surging input costs, hikes in COVID-era interest rates, and the possibility of another deadly wave of the pandemic.

Tune in to Top News Podcast for more

In case you have any queries or suggestions, please write to us on cnbctv18podcast@nw18.com