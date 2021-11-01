Top News Podcast: Why Jhunjhunwala won’t invest in IPOs right now; Australia recognises Covaxin; Delhi's air quality falls and more

Tune in to Top New Podcast to find out what the big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala thinks of the new IPOs, the latest on economy, markets, pandemic and more

Sensex and Nifty50 made a strong comeback on Monday after three days of losses, helped by buying across sectors. Meanwhile, the initial public offering (IPO) of PB Fintech that operates Policybazaar and Paisabazaar opened for subscription today.

On the economic front, petrol and diesel prices soared to record highs after a fresh hike. The cost of a commercial LPG cylinder was also increased by Rs 266.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar also shares what the big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala of RARE Enterprises thinks of some of the new IPOs hitting the Street and their mega valuations.

Tune in to Top News Podcast for more

In case you have any queries or suggestions, please write to us on cnbctv18podcast@nw18.com