Top News Podcast: What led to WhatsApp, Facebook outage; Centre to reconsider spectrum charges and more

Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram witnessed one of the worst global outages in 13 years on Monday evening.

In this edition of the Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar talks to CNBC-TV18’s Jude Sannith about what may have led to the downtime, its impact on users, and how Facebook dealt with the situation.

Kanishka also shares the latest on Lakhimpur violence, coal shortage in the country, the Centre’s decision to reconsider spectrum charges and more

