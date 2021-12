Why Vodafone Idea stock surged 12%, what market guru Saurabh Mukherjea makes of market correction, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's take on regulation of technology and more, Top New Podcast brings you all top stories of the day. Tune in!

Even as Indian equity benchmark indices erased opening gains at close on December 3, the shares of Vodafone Idea soared over 12 percent, hitting a 52-week high, on account of the telecom department returning bank guarantees to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore to the telecom.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there should be a global mechanism to monitor technology, whether it is a cryptocurrency, payment systems, or data privacy. Global action is the only way to regulate technology effectively, she said.

In this episode of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar also shares what Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani said about crypto assets and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s view on blockchain technology.

She also shares the latest on the Omicron variant in coronavirus, when Cyclone Jawad is likely to make landfall and what market guru Saurabh Mukherjea thinks of correction.

Tune in to Top News Podcast for more

In case you have any queries or suggestions, please write to us on cnbctv18podcast@nw18.com

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com