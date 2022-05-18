Top News Podcast: Vedantu lays off over 400 employees, Hardik Patel resigns from Congress, Tripura, Mizoram ration fuel and more

Top News Podcast: Why Vedantu laid off over 400 employees, Hardik Patel resigned from Congress, and why Tripura and Mizoram are rationing fuel, here are all top developments of the day. Tune in!

Edtech unicorn Vedantu laid off 424 employees of its 5,900-strong workforce, expecting scarcity of capital in the upcoming quarters due to a tough external environment, it said on Wednesday. This is the edtech unicorn's second successive round of lay-offs with 200 employees let go earlier in May.

In this edition of the Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar shares the salary hikes senior executives can expect this year, the impact of pollution and more stocks, the auto sector and politics.

An Aon survey has projected an 8.9 percent salary increase in 2022 for top executives in India, which is the highest in five years. This is as companies look to retain leadership talent, an Aon survey said. It also says trends suggest the hikes are expected to be buoyant over the next 24 months. Meanwhile, employees are overall projected to see a 9.9 percent increase in their salaries this year, which is the highest since 2017, as per Aon data.

Meanwhile, Tripura and Mizoram have started rationing petroleum products as extreme weather conditions wreak havoc in lower Assam, cutting railway connectivity with Tripura and other north-eastern states.

So, two-wheeler owners can only get fuel worth Rs 200 in a day while for three-wheeler owners, it has been capped at Rs 300. Owners of four-wheelers can buy fuel for up to Rs 1,000 per day, according to a recent government order.

On the political front, Gujarat State Congress president Hardik Patel resigned from the party post and primary membership. The development comes ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled in December this year.

