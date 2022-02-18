Top News Podcast: US accepts Russia invite for talks on Ukraine; Paytm closes at all-time low; CBI grills ex-NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna

Top News Podcast: From latest on Russia Ukraine crisis, assembly elections 2022, NSE-Yogi saga to Paytm, CarTrade and other new age stocks hitting all time lows, here are all top stories of the day. Tune in!

The domestic market extended losses for the third straight day as investors remained cautious due to the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Sensex ended 54 points lower at 57,833 and Nifty50 fell below 17,300 at the close.

RIL, Infosys, Ultratech Cement, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, and M&M accounted for most losses on Sensex and HDFC twins, L&T, TCS, and Axis Bank were the gainers.

Shares of most new-age companies were in the negative territory today. Paytm, CarTrade, and Fino Payments Bank ended the session at all-time lows amid the overall negative trend.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar also shares why the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is questioning former National Stock Exchange chief executive officer Chitra Ramkrishna.

This is a day after the income tax department searched Ramkrishna's residence in Mumbai. Prior to that markets regulator SEBI imposed a penalty of Rs 3 crore on her for sharing confidential information with an unknown person and hiring-related irregularities.

Meanwhile, a special court in Ahmedabad awarded death penalty to 38 convicts and sentenced 11 others to life imprisonment in the case related to the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. This blasts had claimed 56 lives and left over 200 injured.

On the global front, the situation along the Ukraine border remains tense. Russian-backed rebels and Kyiv's forces have accused each of firing across a ceasefire line overnight. Meanwhile, the US has accepted an invitation from Russia for a meeting next week provided there is no further Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Local report suggests Russia has announced new drills involving 'strategic forces' on Saturday, Aerospace Forces and Strategic Rocket Forces will take part in what the military described as exercises of the country’s strategic deterrence forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin will oversee military ballistic and cruise missile drills, the reports said.

