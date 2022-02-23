Top News Podcast: Ukraine likely to declare emergency; Zomato, Nykaa stocks rebound, BharatPe fires Madhuri Jain and more

Top News Podcast: From latest on Russia-Ukraine conflict, why Zomato, Nykaa and Paytm shares rallied, UP election phase 4 voter turnout to latest travel trends and more, CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar brings you all top developments of the day. Tune in!

Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council has asked the parliament to impose a state of emergency throughout the country, except for Luhansk and Donetsk, which have been claimed by Russia, a Guardian report said on Wednesday. A top security official cited by news agency Reuters said the emergency state would last 30 days and could be extended for another 30 days.

Meanwhile, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported Putin’s Russia has started evacuating diplomatic personnel from Ukraine.

Both Sensex and Nifty ended in red for the 6th straight day with auto and select financial stocks leading losses whereas consumer and PSU banking shares gained in a volatile session. Globally, the investor focus remained on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

However, several new-age stocks gained today with a few analysts turning positive on them, even as most others remained cautious. Nykaa shares rallied over 5 percent during the day and ended more than a percent higher as brokerage firm JM Financial reiterated its ‘buy’ rating on stock. Zomato shares, on the other hand, rallied nearly 7 percent to an intraday high of Rs 85.20. The food delivery platform’s stock settled at Rs 84, up 5.33 percent from its previous close.

Explaining the volatility in the market, Atul Suri, CEO at Marathon Trends-PMS, told CNBC-TV18 that at present the markets are not trending, they are sideways, which is why there will be these cases of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’. He believes the market currently is in a consolidation phase and there won’t be runaway trending winners.

In another significant update, sources have told CNBCTV18.com that CBI has questioned N Murlidaran, Executive Vice Chairman of NSEIT, as part of its probe into irregularities in NSE’s colocation facility. He had been directly reporting to Chitra Ramakrishna and handled software development and design during the period NSE had started offering the colocation facility to its trading members.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said India is likely to overtake countries to become the 3rd biggest economy by 2030. He also expressed concern over climate change and said the transition to clean energy is not an option anymore but a compulsion.

BharatPe has fired Madhuri Jain, the company's controller, on charges of "misappropriation of funds". Jain, whose husband is BharatPe cofounder Ashneer Grover, was in charge of finances since October 2018.

She has alleged a ‘witch-hunt’ by BharatPe Chairman Rajnish Kumar and others. She has alleged that the audit is a sham and that no confidentiality was maintained.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.