Top News Podcast: UK approves Covishield for travel but Indians not eligible yet; consumers willing to pay Rs 1,000 for LPG cylinder and more

The UK government on September 22 issued an updated international travel advisory to include AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine among the eligible COVID-19 vaccine formulations but kept India out of the 17 countries on an approved vaccinations list. This means Indians need to follow rules set out for non-vaccinated travellers.

In this edition of the Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar discusses the confusion over Covishield on UK's travel advisory, the latest on market, Zee and Sony deal and more.

She also talks about an internal assessment by the government, which sources say, has shown that consumers of LPG cylinders are willing to pay Rs 1,000 per cylinder.

