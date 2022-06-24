Top News Podcast: Uddhav Thackeray’s dig on Eknath Shinde’s son to RBI dy guv on India’s women workforce and more

Top News Podcast: From the latest on Maharashtra crisis, women's participation in India's labour force, the country's consumption patter and more, here are all top developments of the day. Tune in!

The ongoing political crisis for the Uddhav-Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government entered the fourth day on Friday. Rebel Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde has claimed the support of over 50 MLAs, including 12 independents and smaller parties.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares the latest on stock markets, India’s workplaces, the 5G auction, consumer spending patterns and more part from the Maharashtra government crisis.

Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) deputy governor Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra, at an event, said India's female workforce participation is among the lowest in the world, lower than even Pakistan, and is going down. “It's because, we are not creating a friendly place at work for our women,” he said.

In the stock market, Sensex and NSE Nifty50 rose backed by gains across sectors. Financial and oil & gas shares give Sensex a 462-point lift whereas Nifty50 was one point shy of 15,700.

Meanwhile, a survey has found that urban Indian households reduced expenditure on fuel, clothing and accessories, eating out, and gadgets, among other things, in the last six months as rising inflation raised the cost of living, eating into their budgets.

