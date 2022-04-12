Top News Podcast: Thorough probe ordered into EV fires; foreign travel may pick up; IT stocks under pressure

Top News Podcast: From what’s happening in the electric vehicles space, how far are the fuel prices likely to go up, to more on markets, the pandemic and the travel industry, CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar brings you all the top developments of the day. Tune in!

The government has widened the probe into the recent incidents of fires on electric vehicles (EVs), sources told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday. More experts have been deployed to strengthen the team investigating the cases including that of Jitendra Electric Vehicles, they said.

The Centre is conducting a comprehensive review of India's EV ecosystem including testing, standards, manufacturing, storage and transportation, sources added.

Meanwhile, Japan's Honda Motor said it plans to spend $64 billion on research and development over the next decade, laying out an ambitious target to roll out 30 EV models globally by 2030.

In the stock market, Sensex and Nifty extended losses to a second straight day. The trend was in line with global markets amid rising concerns about aggressive tightening of pandemic-era monetary policies. Also, the earnings season has kicked in which also had an impact on the market today.

IT stocks were largely under pressure, except Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which rose more than one percent during the session a day after reporting its financial results for the quarter ended March.

However, the TCS stock settled marginally lower while shares of Infosys, which will report slated to its quarterly financial results tomorrow, declined more than 1.5 percent.

Meanwhile, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said the oil price outcome will demand on-demand disruption caused due to high prices and said if global crude continues to remain above $110 per barrel, the government will have to rethink its strategy.

On the other hand, sources have told CNBC-TV18 retail fuel prices, i.e the costs of petrol and diesel, are nearing global crude oil levels and sustained hikes may not be needed if crude stabilises at current levels.

Also, all the tourists trapped in cable cars in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district have been rescued, while one more person has fallen off a helicopter when she was being winched up, officials said. This takes the death toll in the incident to three.

