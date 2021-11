From Supreme Court rapping Delhi govt over pollution, draft cryptocurrency law, to work-in-progress on regulations on digital gold, Top News Podcast brings you all top stories of the day. Tune in!

The Supreme Court came down hard on Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi government on November 15 due to the rising levels of pollution. While the Delhi government mentioned stubble burning as the major cause, the top court stated it constitutes just 4 percent of air pollution.

Meanwhile, as the government is set to bring a bill in the winter session to regulate cryptocurrencies, industry bodies have appealed for progressive regulations that ensure wealth creation and higher tax revenues for the exchequer.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares what was expected at BJP leader Jayant Sinha-led parliamentary panel meeting on cryptocurrencies.

She also talks about reports on regulation of digital gold, how stocks performed, the latest on the economy, and more.

