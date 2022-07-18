Top News Podcast: Market jumps to 1-month high, hospital beds get more expensive, FM on crypto ban and more

From what's driving the stock market higher, government's take on cryptocurrency regulations to the monsoon session, the latest on healthcare sector, the Sri Lanka crisis and more, here are all the top developments of the day. Tune in!

All-round gains led the stock market higher and it closed over a 1-month high on Monday. Both Sensex and Nifty50 inched up over 1 percent each. Sensex rose 760 points to 54,521 and Nifty gained 229 points to finish at 16,279.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares the latest on stocks, cryptocurrencies, the healthcare sector, politics, the Sri Lanka crisis, and more.

Healthcare in the country has turned more expensive as the government has started charging a 5 percent goods and services tax (GST) on all non-ICU hospital rooms that cost more than Rs 5,000 a day. Experts fear this may pave the way for more tax on healthcare and related services that have remained largely exempt from GST until now.

In a political update, the Monsoon Session of Parliament began today with the Opposition looking to corner the government on a range of issues — the Agnipath scheme, unemployment, inflation, and others.

The presidential polls were also underway witnessing a fight between National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Draupadi Murmu and the Opposition's Yashwant Sinha. The result will be declared on July 21.

In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has expressed concern over the adverse effect of cryptocurrencies on the economy and recommended prohibiting them by framing regulations.

