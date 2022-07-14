Top News Podcast: Sri Lanka crisis, Maharashtra fuel price cut to people picking side jobs amid inflation and more

Top News Podcast: From the latest on Sri Lanka crisis, how people are tacking inflation, to more on India's BNPL story, here are all top developments of the day. Tune in!

Sri Lankan authorities reimposed a curfew in the Western Province on Thursday as confusion sparked over President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation after he fled the country amid the country's worst economic crisis in decades.

Meanwhile, reports suggest Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left the Maldives for Singapore after fleeing his country. He departed from the Maldives on a Saudi Airline flight to Singapore, according to reports.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares the latest on stock markets, the economy, the Sri Lanka crisis, India’s BNPL story and more.

With inflation digging holes in people’s pockets, a majority of Indian consumers are cutting back on everyday expenses to meet basic needs.

Ditching big brands for local ones, skipping leisure activities, and taking up additional gig jobs are some of the measures they are resorting to, a new survey has stated.

Meanwhile, analysts say though the buy now pay later (BNPL) industry may have to face the impact of new RBI regulations for some time, it is likely that these norms would lead them to become a better version of themselves by fixing the gaps.

Tune in to Top News Podcast for more

In case you have any queries or suggestions, please write to us at cnbctv18podcast@nw18.com