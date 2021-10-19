Top News Podcast: Slight relief in coal stock situation; cigarette stocks trend; Ola's CFO, COO to exit and more

Tune in to Top News Podcast as CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar shares how companies fared in Q2FY22, the latest on India's energy crisis and more on politics, health and economy.

The coal stock situation at thermal power projects seems to be inching towards normalcy as the number of non-pit head projects having less than four days of coal reduced to 61 on October 17 from 70 a week ago, according to government data.

Meanwhile, different tobacco stocks reacted differently to the announcement of the government forming a committee for future taxation policy for tobacco.

In this edition of the Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares how major companies fared in Q2FY22, the response of restaurants and shops to the Maharashtra government further easing COVID-19 curbs and more from around the world.

Tune in to Top News Podcast for more

In case you have any queries or suggestions, please write to us on cnbctv18podcast@nw18.com